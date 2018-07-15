National Ice Cream Day: See 18 Celebs Chowing Down On The Sweet Treat

July 15 is National Ice Cream Day, so before you go out and snag some sweet deals and freebies, check out these photos of celebs eating the yummy treat! Happy National Ice Cream Day! Even celebs like to indulge in ice cream every once in a while, and we’ve gathered up photos of stars chowing down on the sweet treat in honor of this holiday. Kim Kardashian, 37, is known for keeping a strict diet, so while she probably doesn’t choose ice cream as her go-to snack that often, she’s been caught with a cone-in-hand in the past! Even her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who rarely eats sugar, has indulged in the goodness before — and she even shared a pic on her Snapchat!

The photos in the gallery above show some stars, like Selena Gomez, smack dab in the middle of licking on their ice cream treat. Of course, she looks super cute doing it! Others show celebs just holding the sweet dish in between licks. Heidi Klum even took her ice cream cone in the ocean with her! Meanwhile, Lily Collins and Bella Hadid turned their ice cream sessions into full-on modeling shoots, looking perfect as ever while posing with their dessert.

It’s summertime and it’s hot outside, so get out there and go cool off with some ice cream of your own! Until then, though, click through the gallery above to check out stars who’ve done the same — it’s proof you can look amazing AND indulge in a not-so-healthy snack every once in a while! It’s all about the moderation, people!