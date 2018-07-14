Nicki Minaj Dragged By Fans For Posing For ‘Haper’s Bazaar’ Russia — See Their Savage Tweets

Nicki Minaj shocked fans with her cover girl reveal for the latest issue of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Russia on July 13 and they took to Twitter to speak out against her participation with a country known for its strict LGBTQ laws.

Nicki Minaj, 35, took to Twitter on July 13 to reveal her gorgeous cover photo on the Aug. 10 Russian issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine but not all of her fans were pleased about her participation in the foreign publication. The rapper posted the cover photo, which shows her with blonde hair, along with two other pics from the feature and credited the appropriate people for her look but it didn’t take long for fans to totally slam her and her “Chun-Li” ways due to the fact that Russia has very strong anti LGBTQ laws.

“Queen snapped,” one follower took the time to tweet about the talented artist and her new cover choice. “She lost 1.2 million followers,” another user pointed out after Nicki posted the pics. Some were so upset at her her decision to grace the cover of the Russian mag that they even went as far as the to call her”homophobic”. “The homophobia jumped out, again,” one user said.

In addition to Nicki’s fans, well known people also started speaking out about the Nicki feature, including Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Jonathan Van Ness. “Russia tortures it’s LGBTQIA citizens, & w your LGBTQ+ fans you can’t even speak to that in this interview bc it’s illegal in Russia,” he wrote on Twitter. Eek. It sure seems like Nicki irritated a lot of people with her bold cover choice but the star has yet to speak out about the backlash. Still, Nicki’s known for interacting with her fans online whenever she can so we’re hoping the negative feedback cools off soon!

Russia has anti LGBTQIA propaganda laws, Chechnya supported by Russia tortures it’s LGBTQIA citizens, & w your LGBTQ+ fans you can’t even speak to that in this interview bc it’s illegal in Russia, what’s good @NICKIMINAJ , this should’ve been a hard pass. pic.twitter.com/6WqZdXSKKl — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 13, 2018

QUEEN SNAPPED — chloe (@bembaby) July 13, 2018

She lost 1.2 million followers 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LmlsfFfDQJ — LIYEMA MPOMPI 🌻 (@liyema_mpompi) July 13, 2018

Despite the backlash, Nicki definitely knows how to work a cover shoot as always. With an in-depth interview and more amazing pics, we can’t wait to see the entire feature.