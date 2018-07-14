Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Cheer On Serena Williams In Women’s Wimbledon Final

Wimbledon was a royal affair when Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton walked in! The sisters-in-law stunned in equally gorgeous outfits as they made their first royal outing together. See the pics!

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were the perfect pair when they hit up Wimbledon on July 15 for some fun in the sun. This was the first time they got to hang out together, at least publicly, without the rest of the royal family around them! The royal sisters-in-law looked absolutely beautiful in the outfits they chose for the sporting event, which they coordinated perfectly.

Kate opted for a classy cream dress with a grey circle pattern that she accessorized with drop earrings, a watch and a beige handbag. The Duchess of Sussex looked effortlessly chic in a blue and white striped button down shirt, and cream pants that matched Kate’s dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her brunette locks down in her signature style, while Meghan pulled her own hair back into a messy bun, leaving a few strands out in front to frame her face. Both women looked fresh faced with a natural makeup look and nude lips.

It’s no surprise that they both looked fabulous. Kate is renowned for her beautiful dresses and classy outfits, to the point that stores immediately sell out of the clothes as women scramble to copy her looks! Meghan has only been royalty for two months, but she’s already rocking the new dress code. Sure, it’s all a little more covered up and maybe stuffier than what she was used to wearing as a Suits star, but it’s all gorgeous nonetheless.

They looked amazing for their last joint public appearance together, Kate’s son Prince Louis’ christening! Kate was divine in a long-sleeved white dress and beautiful matching hat with delicate flowers, while Meghan rocked an olive green dress and an olive green fascinator. So chic!