Serayah Reveals Why ‘Empire’s Tiana Is Ready For Motherhood: There’s Been A ‘Slight Change’ In Her

We caught up with ‘Empire’s Serayah for an EXCLUSIVE scoop on her character Tiana’s relationship with Hakeem and what happened after that crazy shooting scene on the season four finale!

For all of you drama lovers out there, season five of Empire is bringing the heat! We sat down with Serayah, who plays Tiana from the beloved FOX show, and she had a lot to say about the upcoming season. For those of you who need a refresher, season four ended on a pretty terrifying note. For starters, Tiana revealed she’s pregnant to Hakeem (played by Bryshere Y. Gray), but before he could really digest the news, they got shot at by Blake’s father (another rapper from the show). So, what’s next?

Well, it’s safe to say Tiana survived, but is she ready to be a mom? “I think more than ever she could be now, ’cause I feel like there’s been a slight change in her. She’s always been super grounded, but now I feel like she’s been there for Bella [Hakeem’s baby], and she’s been in that role for a little while. So, I think she would be okay,” Serayah explained on the HollywoodLife Podcast. It’s also going to be interesting to see how Hakeem takes to parenting again and their relationship in general. “I feel like, they just have this type of relationship where it’s like she kinds of accepts all of his stupidity and stuff like that,” Serayah said in reference to Hakeem, who shares daughter Bella with Anika Calhoun.

“And she’s okay with it. She just wants him to probably be like there, which I think that’s why she’s scared to tell him. She didn’t know what to expect. And for her career, too. So, I think she just wanted someone to support her. And then when he reacted in that way, she’s like, ‘Okay, cool.’ They’ll figure it out from there,” Serayah continued. Well, we’re certainly looking forward to the premiere!