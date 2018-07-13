Girls can be so rude sometimes. Honey Boo Boo is bullied by fellow pageant girls in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 13 episode of ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot.’ Will Alana go through with the pageant?

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, goes to get some headshots taken in this EXCLUSIVE Mama June: From Not To Hot preview, but her experience isn’t a great one. Even though striking a pose is her specialty, she encounters bullies while she’s getting her picture taken. “Give us a twirl, girl,” pageant contestant Hannah sarcastically says to Honey Boo, causing the other girls to giggle. “Let’s see that winning smile.” Honey Boo Boo just rolls her eyes.

“Why do they got to be so mean?” Honey Boo Boo asks. “It’s like the internet just threw up all the haters in the same room, but like I was really looking forward to doing this pageant, but all these mean girls are going to ruin it for me.” When the bullying continues, Honey Boo Boo walks away from the camera. “If this is the way it’s going to be, I don’t even want to be here anymore,” she continues. Honey Boo Boo has a big decision to make. Mama June and pageant coach J.J. Smith watch this all go down, and they are appalled.

Thankfully, not all the pageant contestants are bullies. “Ignore them,” a young girl named Madison says to Honey Boo Boo. Listen to Madison, Alana! Don’t let those mean girls get you down. Keeping your confidence up is key. Season 2 of From Not To Hot will feature the journey of Mama June and Honey Boo Boo creating their own charity event — a mother-daughter pageant — after being shunned by the traditional pageant world. Mama June: From Not To Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.