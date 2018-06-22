Mama June ‘Staying Positive & Not Freaking Out’ About 25lb Weight Gain & ‘Junk Food’ Habit

Mama June showed off her 200+ lb weight loss last year on ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot.’ Unfortunately, she’s gained back a few lbs, but in an interview with HL, she talks about how she plans to get back on track & stay positive!

June Shannon, AKA Mama June, went from a size 28 to a size 4 in a shocking transformation after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery. One year later, in the midst of season 2 of her WeTV show Mama June: From Not To Hot, Mama June sat down with HollywoodLife.com and revealed she’s gained back about 25 lbs. “It has just from the surgeries and having to be lying down and not being physical,” Mama June said on the HollywoodLife podcast. “I went back to my comfort foods, like Uber Eats or Postmates, to be able to deliver food because it’s easy, ’cause I’ve not been able to cook. I am beating myself up.” The mother of Honey Boo-Boo and Pumpkin has undergone numerous eye surgeries after a retinal detachment, trying to save her vision in her left eye. It has left her not only immobile most days, but in pain. “I’m just trying to fight for my vision at least in my left eye. I totally won’t have it in my right eye anymore. We’ve just been doing one step at a time and it’s been kind of a struggle emotionally and physically. We’re just trying to make the best of it and do the thing called life.” Listen to the full HollywoodLife Podcast here!

Still, Mama June isn’t very concerned about her weight gain, and admitted she didn’t feel all that comfortable when she first shed all her weight! “When I came out I feel like I was too skinny ’cause I had never been that small. I’m pretty much happy where I’m at. A lot of people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s getting fat.’ No, I’m not. My thing is not to go back over 200 pounds,” the reality TV star said. HollywoodLife.com also heard exclusively, from an insider close to MJ, that she is keeping up her positivity and will be working hard to keep the weight off.

“June is staying positive and not freaking out about gaining weight, she now realizes that just because she had surgery doesn’t mean she’s automatically going to be thin forever, and that she still has to work at it, and watch what she eats,” the source said. Mama June confirmed this to us, adding, “I’ve put on 25 pounds, I need to lose 15.”

You can tune in to the second half of Season 2 of Mama June: From Not To Hot on Fridays at 9 PM ET on WeTV!