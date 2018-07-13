Farrah Abraham Reveals She’s Had Her Lip Fillers Removed Just Like Kylie Jenner — Before & After Pics

Copycat? Just like Kylie Jenner, Farrah Abraham has made the decision to remove her signature lip fillers. See the before and after pictures here!

It’s no secret that Farrah Abraham, 27, is a plastic surgery maven. So, it came as a surprise when the star took a visit to her doctor and asked to have her lip filers *gasp* removed! That’s right, the plump pout you’re used to seeing on Farrah is no more, after the Teen Mom OG felt it was time to make a change and opt for a more natural look.

In typical Farrah fashion, the reality star was not shy about sharing details of her life online, and actually documented the whole removal experience via Instagram. Farrah went to see famed Beverly Hills surgeon, Dr. Sheila Nazarian for the procedure, who helped commentate the procedure as Farrah filmed. “Over the next couple days, her lip is really going to deflate and go down, which is exactly what we want,” the doctor said in the video. Farrah was all smiles throughout, clearly excited for her new au naturale look.

It appears that Farrah’s decision may have ignited the start of a lip filler removal war, because she isn’t the only star to do so in recent weeks. Fellow lip injection devotee Kylie Jenner also let fans know on Instagram her lip fillers are no more! The question is – which star nixed their signature lips first? While Kylie didn’t provide details of timing, Farrah wanted to make it clear that she was the first star to ditch the fillers. She even captioned her Instagram post with the date, June 14, so the world would know! She also inserted the hashtag “trendsetter” into her caption. Petty, or no? Be sure to see before and after pics of Farrah’s new, (slightly smaller) smile below!

So is the craze of oversized pouts really over? In an age where beauty fads come and go as quick as the weather changes, the trend just might be on its way out the door!