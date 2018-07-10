Meghan Markle Wears Wacky Black ‘Propeller Blade’ Hat — Fans Love & Loathe New Fascinator

This is an interesting look! Despite wearing a plain, black dress, Meghan made a statement with a fan-like hat that was pretty wild! Do you love or loathe this unique look?

Meghan Markle, 36, looked pretty and polished at an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force at Westminster Abbey in London, England on July 10. Some fans were commenting that her fascinator, by Stephen Jones, looked like a blade, or a propeller! Was it wacky or wonderful in your eyes? Her gorgeous dress was a fit-and-flare style by Dior, and impeccably tailored. It had a bateau neckline which is quickly becoming a go-to style for her! Of course, she rocked the slightly off-the-shoulder look on her wedding day, and has worn it multiple times since the gorgeous Saturday in May.

The dress was belted at her waist, and showed off her feminine figure. She paired the look with a black clutch and nude pumps. Her hair was pulled into a low bun, and her makeup centered around a smokey eye paired with nude lips. She attended the event alongside Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Kate wore a pale blue Alexander McQueen coat dress, a Sean Barrett hat and a Royal Air Force Dacre brooch, which really stood out and was a lovely tribute.

Meghan just attended Prince Louis‘ christening on July 9 wearing an olive green Ralph Lauren dress that was also belted at the waist, but was fitted through the skirt. She wore matching olive green pumps, and carried green gloves and a green clutch. She keeps things in the same color family, for sure!