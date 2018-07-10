Julia Louis-Dreyfus Rocks Another Sexy Bikini In Hawaii & Looks Better Than Ever After Cancer Battle

Hot mama! Julia Louis-Dreyfus continues to slay in a red hot bikini on her picturesque Hawaii vacation, proving that she’s kicking cancer to the curb!

Cue the applause: Julia Louis Dreyfus, 57, rocked yet another bikini on her stunning Hawaii vacation, and this one just might be her best yet! The actress looked like an emblem of health as she enjoyed the beautiful beaches. It’s unbelievable, given that just five months ago, she underwent surgery as part of her fight against breast cancer. The star looked happier and healthier than ever before as she took in the island vibes on July 9. In a red string bikini, she looked fit and toned from head to toe, as she pranced around the beach in the Lanai portion of Hawaii. The Veep actress also sported black sunglasses and slicked back hair, visibly wet from a dip in the water.

The star first shared a photo of her on the island on July 5, seemingly the start to her whirlwind vacation. Julia chose to vacation with a fellow gal pal, who can also be spotted on the beach alongside her. The star was also accompanied to Hawaii by her husband, Brad Hall, who has shown support for his wife since her initial breast cancer diagnosis in September of 2017. Since arriving at the island, Julia has been living her best life in a non-stop parade of swimsuits. Before her sizzling red bikini, Julia donned a tiny black bikini, equally as show-stopping, and she totally commanded the beach!

Since being diagnosed, cancer has NOT been keeping Julia down. The star has clearly been keeping busy on a personal front with friends and family, but she’s been staying active on the political front as well. Julia found time to vote in the primary election, and on June 30, she headed out to Santa Barbara to take part in a rally aimed at ending Donald Trump’s immigration policy of separating families at the border. No big deal! When she’s not marching for civil rights, the star has been known to keep active while hiking, gardening, or snowshoeing with her family. Clearly, the woman can do it all!

We’re having major fomo watching all of Julia’s fun in the sun. But we’re also so pleased to see her happy and healthy! And of course, we’re wondering: Which bikini will she rock next?