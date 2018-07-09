Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Evolution — Fresh Faced Teen To Plump Pout To Natural Mom: See Pics

Kylie Jenner is basically known for her big lips, which she uses to model her Kylie Cosmetics lip kits, but now, she’s going for a more natural look! See her beauty evolution through the years below!

Kylie Jenner, 20, has basically grown up in front of our eyes, and because of that, we have seen almost every single hair and makeup look she’s rocked in the last 10 years. She’s rocked about every hair color and every hair length and a ton of dramatic makeup looks. But her big lips have been at the forefront for years — they have become her trademark. After denying it for what felt like forever, she finally revealed that she got lip fillers when she was just 16. She told Complex magazine, “It has been an insecurity of mine all my life. [In middle school,] this guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing,’ It was so rude.”

“From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me,” Kylie said. She lied about it because she was so young. “I wasn’t even 17 yet. What if I came out and said, ‘Oh, yeah, I got my lips done’? What are all those moms going to think about me? These kids, my fans, they’re going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t want to be a bad influence. I didn’t want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself. But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious. I wish I had just been honest and upfront.”

She said at one point, she felt she went TOO far. “When you first get them done, you’re like, ‘Oh, it could be a little bit bigger on that side.’ I’d go back and be like, ‘They went down’ and think they could be bigger. But I went too far. It was very painful.” Now that she’s a mom, she’s embracing a more natural look, and we love it! See her lips in the gallery attached above.