Ayesha Curry Reveals Newborn Baby Boy Is ‘Pure Bliss’ – See Sweet Family Photos

Just when we thought the Curry family couldn’t get any cuter, Ayesha just had to prove us all wrong! Her latest Instagram posts will melt your heart. You’ve been warned!

The FOMO is so real. The Curry fam, which grew from a foursome to a fivesome this week, took some sweet shots together as they welcomed Canon Curry to the world, and we wish we could have been there to just bask in the adorableness of it all — you know, as a fly on the wall or something! Ayesha Curry, 29, was kind enough to share a few photos with fans, which we are so grateful for. We love what her husband Stephen Curry, 30, does on the basketball court, but we’re equally — if not more — obsessed with his kids. His oldest daughter Riley has been stealing the show for five years and two-year-old Ryan is following right in her footsteps. We expect the same from cute little Canon!

The new mom of three posted a pic on July 5 of Canon hanging with his older sibs, and the black and white shot is too cute for words! The newborn is wrapped in a blanket and sleeping in Riley’s arms. But instead of looking at him, Riley has her eyes on Ryan, who is totally fixated on the little one. Have you ever seen a more iconic trio? “My heart is FULL. God has been so good to us,” Ayesha captioned the pic. “He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!”

But if you thought that pic was cute, you’re in for it! Because right after that, Ayesha gifted us with a photo of her holding Canon and staring into his face. She’s got so much love in her eyes, it almost feels like voyeurism to look at them for too long. “Pure bliss,” she wrote. “Rare photo of me and my new man sharing an intimate moment. I’m so in love.” Anyone looking at her expression can tell! She’s got her heart on her sleeve, that’s for sure.

What a month the Curry family has been having! From an NBA finals win in June to a healthy baby in July, it seems like it’s always time to celebrate them. Congrats — again!