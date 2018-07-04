Baby Curry has arrived! Ayesha & Stephen Curry are officially parents of three after welcoming their first son Canon, and we could not be more thrilled for the newly expanded fam!

The Currys are officially a family-of-five now that Ayesha Curry, 29, has given birth to her and Stephen Curry‘s, 30, third child! The happy couple welcomed their new bundle of joy on the Fourth of July, with Steph announcing on Insagram that he finally has a son. “On this journey, on this quest… protect me… I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry,” he shared next to a photo of the newborn. We can only imagine how excited they must be. Ayesha and Steph are already the proud parents of adorable daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, and now the cuties get to be big sisters — talk about an exciting time! NBA scouts are probably already being sent to the hospital at the prospect of a third generation of Curry could be playing in the league one day. Steph’s dad Dell was a longtime NBA player and Steph is a two time MVP.

Ayesha first announced she was pregnant again in February with a super sweet Instagram post, also adding that the tiny blessing was a surprise! “Heyyyy how did this happen?!” she captioned a cute photo of herself wearing a “Preggers” t-shirt. “Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3.” As it turns out, Ayesha wasn’t joking about her morning sickness. The cookbook author gave updates to fans throughout her pregnancy, and revealed she was constantly sick — even having to make hospital visits!

“Praising God because I can finally eat and cook a little bit again!” the new mom wrote on social media at her sixth month mark. “Pray that it sticks for me y’all! Ive had 5 hospital stays since the new year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that’s how it’s felt.) I think I’m starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot.”

Later, when Ayesha was 8 months along, she took to Instagram Stories to share a pic of her bare baby bump. The star wrote “homestretch” on the image while donning a solid black bikini. Congrats again, Ayesha and Steph! We can’t wait to learn more about your newest bundle of joy!