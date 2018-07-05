Steph Curry ‘Overjoyed’ To Finally Have A Son: He ‘Loves He Isn’t Outnumbered’ Anymore

Steph and Ayesha Curry are parents for a third time! The couple welcomed a baby boy on July 2, and HollywoodLife learned that the basketball player is over the moon about having a son!

Steph, 30, and Ayesha Curry, 29, are officially three-time parents! The happy couple welcomed their third child, a son named Canon W. Jack Curry, on July 2. The pair already share two daughters: Riley, who will be 6 on July 19 and Ryan Carson, who turns 3 on July 10. Clearly this is a huge month for the Curry kids! So how does the basketball player feel about welcoming a boy into the mix? We heard he’s pretty excited about not being the only dude in the family!

“Steph is overjoyed with the birth of his son and this is so much more important than any NBA Championship ever will be. He is so excited to be a dad to a baby boy,” a source close to the Currys tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is so happy that he has raised two beautiful girls because that is only going to make his son that much more of a great person learning from strong and fun sisters that are looking forward to being big sisters themselves. Steph also loves that he isn’t outnumbered anymore. It’s been a dream to say the least.”

Both parents have already gushed about their newest little bundle of joy on Instagram. The Golden State Warriors player shared a photo of his baby boy to the social media platform, and captioned the sweet pic, “On this journey, on this quest … protect me …I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry @ayeshacurry.”

The cookbook author also posted a cute photo of her daughters sitting with their baby brother. ““My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us,” Ayesha captioned a black-and-white photo of her three children. “Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!” Congrats to the couple on their growing family!