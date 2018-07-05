Victoria Secret Model Izabel Goulart & PSG Stud Kevin Trapp Engaged Over July 4th — See Diamond Ring

Instead of walking down the runway, Izabel Goulart will be walking down the aisle! The Victoria’s Secret model got engaged over the Fourth of July holiday to soccer star Kevin Trapp, and the ring is beyond words!

Congratulations are in order for Brazilian model Izabel Goulart, 33, and German soccer stud Kevin Trapp, 27, who got engaged on July 4th! The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper felt the heartbreak on the soccer field after his team was knocked out of the World Cup early, but he’s on the mend after jetting off a getaway with Izabel and popping the question! Iza shared the news on her Instagram on the morning of the 5th, showing off her stunning, huge sparkling on her left hand and sharing a kiss with her new fiancé. “Soon to be Mrs Trapp. When you meet the one who changes your life in every sense then you are sure that he is the right one!” the VS model gushed.

Kevin also shared the news on his Instagram, with the same video of the sparkler! “have no words to describe such a magical moment. Te Amo @izabelgoulart My future wife to be!” he wrote. SO cute. In an interview earlier this year with Matheus Mazzafera, Izabel joked that when Kevin’s team loses, he won’t have sex with her! “Kevin and I make love a lot — four or five times a week,” she explained. “But if he has played in an important game and his team loses, I can make myself beautiful, have my nails done and wear my best lingerie – and there still won’t be any sex.” Haha! She added, “On the other hand, if he wins, none of us sleep haha!”

These two seem like the perfect match, and Kevin doesn’t seem to mind Iza’s undying support for her home soccer team — Brasil! The model even wished them luck in a public Instagram post, and not her fiancé! Gotta stay loyal to your team!