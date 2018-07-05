Melania Trump: Did She Click With Or Cold Shoulder Don Jr.’s New GF Kimberly Guilfoyle? The Truth

Does Melania Trump like Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s new girlfriend? A source close to Melania told HL EXCLUSIVELY if the two are getting along.

Melania Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle have already met, but does the first lady approve of Donald Trump Jr.‘s new girlfriend? A source close to Melania told us EXCLUSIVELY about how they’re getting along. “Melania and Kimberly instantly clicked the moment they met,” our source said. “They have a lot in common and get on incredibly well together. Both Melania and Kimberly started out modelling, and their sons are around the same age, so there was plenty for them to talk about, and Melania found Kimberly to be very genuine and sweet, as well as funny and very interesting. They really hit it off.”

When it comes down to it, Melania is a fan of smart women. “A lot of people who don’t know Melania make assumptions about her that are completely unfounded, often times based solely on her looks, and one of those is that she is a woman who prefers the company of men. But the truth is far from it. Melania loves to befriend other strong, smart women, and she definitely bonded with Kimberly, which took her by surprise.”

