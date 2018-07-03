See Pic
Selena Gomez Goes Barefoot At Movie Premiere & Proves She Struggles In Heels Just Like Us — Pics

There’s nothing like taking off your heels after a long night of standing! Clearly, Selena Gomez agrees — because she took hers off before even getting in the car at a premiere on June 30!

Selena Gomez looked gorgeous when she attended the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere in Los Angeles on June 30, but apparently the heels she was wearing really bothered her poor feet. The singer/actress, who returns to the film’s franchise to voice her character, Mavis, once again, was photographed heading to her car completely barefoot! Those heels must’ve pinched her toes so badly that she couldn’t even wait until she was away from the public eye to rip ’em off, and it’s safe to say that every girl can totally relate. It looks like Sel knew she had been caught, too, because she was giggling as cameras flashed away.

For the premiere, Selena rocked a matching crop top and skirt combination, which was white and featured a blue floral design. She pulled her hair back for the carpet, but left her bangs down and swooped to the side. It was the perfect summery and sophisticated look, although it looks like she may have gotten a bit chilly, because as she left she draped a sweatshirt around her arms. Hotel Transylvania 3 hits theaters on July 3.

Press for the movie has kept Selena busy over the last few weeks, but as HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, that hasn’t stopped her from thinking about her ex, Justin Bieber. Actually, the Biebs has weighed heavy on Sel’s mind over the last few weeks, according to our source. It’s all because she brought him and his siblings to Hotel Transylvania press events in the past, and the memories have stuck with her.

Of course, Justin is keeping quite busy himself — he’s been inseparable from Hailey Baldwin ever since they rekindled their romance at the end of May. Most recently, the two were spotted in the Hamptons, which is likely where they’ll spend their July 4th.