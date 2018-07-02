Leo Dottavio: 5 Things To Know About Becca’s Hunky Suitor On ‘The Bachelorette’

One of the men left competing for Becca Kufrin’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’ is Leo Dottavio — here’s everything to know about the hottie!

1. He’s an actor! Being a contestant on The Bachelorette is certainly not Leandro “Leo” Dottavio’s first foray into being on-camera! In fact, he works as an actor and even has his own IMDB page! Leo has mostly played small parts, but he’s appeared on episodes of shows like American Horror Story, SMILF, Logan Paul VS and Love Bites. He’s also been in eight episodes of Fight of the Living Dead, which follows famous YouTubers fighting for survival in a Zombie apocalypse. Leo has roles in three shorts and one TV series set for 2018.

2. He’s also a stuntman! Leo knows how to live on the dangerous side, and he’s even worked as a stuntman for TV shows, movies and stage shows. His stunt credits include performances in Love Bites, Moneyball, Logan Paul Vs, WWE 2k18, Fight of the Living Dead, American Horror Story, SMILF, 9-1-1, and Love. He also stars in an upcoming documentary called Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story, which chronicles the evolution of the stunt women from The Perils of Pauline.

3. He works in construction, too. When Leo isn’t furthering his career on-screen, he helps his family in their construction business.

4. He works hard for that long hair! Leo has mostly been memorable on this season of The Bachelorette because of his luscious locks, which are perfect for a sexy man-bun, too. He said he’s been growing that mane out for TEN years now!

5. He’s athletic. Leo played baseball for Grant High High School in California, where he received the MVP award and was named the school’s Athlete of the Year in 2004. He was recruited by UCLA for college, and played first base on the team for one year. From there, he went on to play at L.A. Valley College, which was followed by a scholarship to play at Cal State University Stanislaus. Before switching to focus on acting, he played for the semi-professional baseball team, the Pasadena Redbirds. Leo was also a swimmer in high school, dedicating his time to both sports with very little rest.