Leo Dottavio: 5 Things To Know About Becca’s Hunky Suitor On ‘The Bachelorette’

THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1403" - Becca looks to recover after last week’s drama as she takes six gentlemen on a spa date, where they unexpectedly must offer the services to some of the Bachelorette’s close friends from the most recent season of "The Bachelor." Chris joins Becca at the iconic Capitol Records studios where GRAMMY Award-winning artist Richard Marx not only sings to the couple but tasks them to write heartfelt lyrics about each other. One hopeful bachelor has a freak accident which could have terrible consequences. A group of men meet Becca at a football field to run drills with professional Legends Football League stars and then play a lively game. Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson joins Chris Harrison for the play by play until a devastating tackle ends the fun and games. The injured suitor will need to make a decision that will impact not only Becca but the rest of the house, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paul Hebert) CHRISTON, JOHN, BLAKE, BECCA KUFRIN, CONNOR, MIKE, LINCOLN
One of the men left competing for Becca Kufrin’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’ is Leo Dottavio — here’s everything to know about the hottie!

1. He’s an actor! Being a contestant on The Bachelorette is certainly not Leandro “Leo” Dottavio’s first foray into being on-camera! In fact, he works as an actor and even has his own IMDB page! Leo has mostly played small parts, but he’s appeared on episodes of shows like American Horror Story, SMILF, Logan Paul VS and Love Bites. He’s also been in eight episodes of Fight of the Living Dead, which follows famous YouTubers fighting for survival in a Zombie apocalypse. Leo has roles in three shorts and one TV series set for 2018.

2. He’s also a stuntman! Leo knows how to live on the dangerous side, and he’s even worked as a stuntman for TV shows, movies and stage shows. His stunt credits include performances in Love Bites, Moneyball, Logan Paul Vs, WWE 2k18, Fight of the Living Dead, American Horror Story, SMILF, 9-1-1, and Love. He also stars in an upcoming documentary called Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Storywhich chronicles the evolution of the stunt women from The Perils of Pauline.

3. He works in construction, too. When Leo isn’t furthering his career on-screen, he helps his family in their construction business.

4. He works hard for that long hair! Leo has mostly been memorable on this season of The Bachelorette because of his luscious locks, which are perfect for a sexy man-bun, too. He said he’s been growing that mane out for TEN years now!

5. He’s athletic. Leo played baseball for Grant High High School in California, where he received the MVP award and was named the school’s Athlete of the Year in 2004. He was recruited by UCLA for college, and played first base on the team for one year. From there, he went on to play at L.A. Valley College, which was followed by a scholarship to play at Cal State University Stanislaus. Before switching to focus on acting, he played for the semi-professional baseball team, the Pasadena Redbirds. Leo was also a swimmer in high school, dedicating his time to both sports with very little rest.