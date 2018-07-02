Melyssa Ford: Canadian Model, 41, Suffers Cracked Skull After Her Jeep Flips Over On Freeway

Melyssa Ford’s friends say its a ‘miracle she survived’ after the model’s jeep flipped 3 times on an LA freeway, after being hit by an 18-wheeler. She suffered serious head injuries, including a brain bleed.

Melyssa Ford, a Canadian model, suffered a fractured skull, concussion and bleeding in her brain after her black jeep was flipped multiple times on a Los Angeles freeway, according to her friends, who posted emotional messages online, as well as photos from the crash. The 41-year-old reality star was driving on a freeway on Thursday, June 28, when an 18-wheeler hit her Jeep, which sent it flipping multiple times, friends say. Her friends added that it’s a “miracle” she is alive.

Claudia Jordan, Ford’s friend, got permission from the model before she posted a photo from the crash (as seen above). The graphic image shows Ford’s black jeep on its back as she’s being tended to on the ground by good samaritans nearby. Jordan said Ford is “injured for real,” with a “huge gash in her head and blood on the brain.” She also said Ford doesn’t remember the crash.

Melyssa Ford’s black jeep flipped over on an LA freeway on Thursday, June 28.

“This was sent to me by a Good Samaritan that didn’t know who he was helping but once he saw the story online he contacted me knowing we’re friends and he was following me,” Jordan wrote under the photo from the crash. “If anyone was a witness to this accident please inbox me any information you may have. As you can imagine Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together. She was hit by an 18 wheeler… Everyone please send love and prayers to our friend”.

Another one of Ford’s friends, Maryam Iman, also took to Instagram to update the public about the crash. Next to a photo of the pair, Iman said Ford’s jeep flipped three times before landing on its back, adding that Ford was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

“She fractured her skull as well as a concussion and bleeding in her brain,” Iman wrote. “Seeing you in the hospital bed reminded how short life is and how fast things can happen. Driving home yesterday from the hospital completely choked me up. It’s a blessing you are still here with us.” She later added: “Mel has an 10 inch open wound that had to be surgically closed with staples and stitches and several abrasions on her body.

Iman also called out those who apparently poked fun at the crash and Ford’s injuries. “However I’m absolutely disgusted by the lack of sensitivity and ignorant comments being made on Instagram,” Iman wrote. “This is not a joke. She is beyond lucky to be alive. Nothing is f–king funny about someone getting in a car accident… Life is short and so please spread love. Please only send my friend love and healing during this time.”

Ford has quite the resume. She has appeared in music videos for JAY-Z, 48, Usher, 39, and Alicia Keys, 37, and more. She also starred in the Bravo reality series Blood, Sweat & Heels for two seasons (2014-2015). Her film credits include Turn It Up, Love For Sale and Think Like A Man.