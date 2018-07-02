VT Woman, 22, Fighting For Her Life After Horrific Boat Explosion, Has Legs Amputated

Stefanie Schaffer, 22, is in critical condition after a deadly boat explosion in the Bahamas on June 30. Her lower legs had to be amputated and she suffered a spinal injury. The horrific explosion left 1 dead, and 10 others injured.

A mysterious boat explosion injured 10 people and killed one in the Bahamas on Saturday, June 30. One of the victims is Stefanie Schaffer, 22, who was on the boat with her sister, Brooke, mother Stacey, and her stepfather, Paul Bender when the engine exploded causing the boat to go up in flames. Stefanie suffered life-threatening injuries according to her brother George, who spoke to ABC News on Sunday, July 1. George said Stefanie had both of her legs amputated and remains in critical condition in a medically induced coma at Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau. Stefanie also requires surgery on her spine for an L1 lumbar disk fracture.

Stefanie’s mother, Stacey Schaffer suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries. She requires surgery on her two fractured legs. Luckily, Paul and Brooke minor injuries, including bruises and cuts. Brooke and Stefanie’s father and brother are currently traveling to be with them in the Bahamas.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to raise fund for medical and travel expenses in order to get Stefanie and Stacey back to the states to receive further medical treatment. So far, the family has raised over $30,000 of their $50,000 goal. “The Family wants everyone to know they are so thankful for the outpouring of love and support by so many of you. The kind words and prayers are very much needed and appreciated,” the most recent update reads on the page.

The family, along with other tourists were exploring the sights off the island of Exuma, located about 130 miles south of Nassau when the boat burst into flames shortly after 9 AM. At least one American tourist is dead and ten people were injured after the tour boat exploded, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (via CNN). The 40-foot chartered tour boat was carrying ten tourists and two Bahamians when an engine exploded, engulfing the vessel in flames, police said in a statement. Four Americans were airlifted to a hospital in Florida, the US Coast Guard Southeast said.

“This is a sad day for Exuma and a sad day for our American friends. We are saddened and our hearts are hurting, but we will get through this together,” Chester Cooper, a member of parliament for Exumas and Ragged Island said in a Facebook post.

The incident is under investigation by the Exuma branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the USCG said, as the cause of the explosion is still unknown.