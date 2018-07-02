Kaia Gerber, 16, & Luka Sabbat Fuel Dating Rumors With Night Out In Paris — New Pic

New couple alert? Kaia Gerber and Luka Sabbat were seen cozily laughing together on July 1 after the model’s appearance on the runway for Paris Fashion Week. Is there a romance igniting?!

Kaia Gerber, 16, may be enjoying a successful modeling career and she may have a new boyfriend to go along with it! The stunning brunette was seen getting close to Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat, 20, at Hotel Regina after she strutted her stuff on the catwalk for Paris Fashion Week on the night of July 1. They were standing in a doorway laughing while Luka talked on his phone for a moment and they looked like they were very comfortable together. The two friends, who may be leaning towards more, have a lot in common so it’s no surprise that they seem to enjoy each other’s company. Like Kaia, who is the daughter of one of America’s most iconic supermodels, Cindy Crawford, Luka is the son of a fashion designer father and stylist mother so he knows what it’s like being close to runways on a regular basis.

We’re not sure if Kaia and Luka’s outing meant more than just two friends getting together, but we have to admit that we think they’d make an adorable couple. In addition to Kaia’s recent Paris appearance, which included a catwalk for Miu Miu on June 30, she’s been hitting it big in the modeling world by participating in other huge opportunities such as appearing on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Italia.

One of the reasons Kaia seems to be so comfortable in her modeling career may be because in addition to having a mom as a pro, she has supportive fellow model friends like Kendall Jenner. The two gorgeous gals have been seen grabbing lunch and shopping together proving they have struck up a friendship with each other. In such a competitive career, it’s great to see two of the top ladies getting along and having fun together. We can’t wait to see where Kaia continues to go from here!

As Kaia continues to thrive we can’t help but wonder if she’ll end up in a status like her mother in the future. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see where this beauty goes but we have a feeling she’s got a great future ahead!