Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber are friends now and we love it! The pair were spotted grabbing lunch and shopping together. Can we join them? See the pics here!

Who knew these two were friends? Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kaia Gerber, 16, were spotted grabbing lunch on Dec. 13 at Nat’n Al Delicatessen in Beverly Hills. They then continued their girls day to go shopping together! Seeing as how Kaia is a young up-and-coming model and Kendall’s the highest earning model in the world for 2017, we think the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star forming a friendship with the teen is incredibly sweet in an older-sister-model-mentor kind of way. See the cute pic of them hanging out below!

Their family backgrounds are probably a great way to connect, too. Kendall’s one of the youngest members of America’s royal family, and Kaia is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, 51, so they probably both know how it feels to rise to fame for their own talent while also being well known for your relatives. They also both definitely have the model off duty look down. While out together, they wore matching crop tops, Kendall’s white and Kaia’s black. Kendall styled hers with black pants and a white rope belt, while Kaia opted for dark jeans and a bucket hat.

It’s so exciting seeing Kaia being inducted into Kendall’s circle, because it’s a reminder that there really isn’t a ton of bad blood between top models in the industry. Gigi Hadid, 22, is also a huge catwalk star and she’s best friends with Kendall. Not to mention, she shares the runway with her sister Bella Hadid, 21, quite frequently. Maybe Kaia will start hanging out with all of them soon! But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kaia and Kendall together. They both worked NYFW in Sept. 2017, and even walked in a few of the same shows, like Alexander Wang and Marc Jacobs. Hopefully we’ll be seeing more of these two together on and off the runway!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall and Kaia’s new friendship? Let us know in the comments below!