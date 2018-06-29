Name a better duo than Drake and Nicki Minaj! Check out their joint track ‘That’s How You Feel’ from Drake’s highly anticipated album ‘Scorpion!’

Drake has blessed us yet again! He released his highly anticipated album Scorpion on June 28, and we are shook! But out of all the tracks so far, we’re obsessed with “That’s How You Feel,” featuring Nicki Minaj. “I DIEDDD WHEN I HEARD NICKI LMFAOOOO ‘that’s how you feel’ is a MOOD,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Rule number one, be a boss ass b*tch/Never let a clown n*gga try to play you/If he play you, then rule number two/Is f*ck his best friends and make ’em yes men,” Nicki rapped. While Nicki’s verse was pretty graphic, Drake came in to provide some motivation with “I know you like to drink ’til the sun up/Grind ’til you come up/Work all winter/shine all summer.” LISTEN TO THE TRACK HERE!

Nevertheless, hearing Drake and Nicki together is certainly a gift considering their rocky past. After the album’s release Nicki took to Instagram to caption a screen grab of their track captioned, “#ThatsHowYouFeel congratulations to my [heart emoji] @champaignpapi– happy to be a part of this record.” And as if the post could get any sweeter, Drake commented “thank you mami love you.” Don’t you just love them?!

But, their love for each other is nothing new. As we previously reported, Drake was unbothered by Nicki’s awkward camel toe at the BET Awards on June 24. “When he saw her BET outfit he was majorly turned on. He thought she looked great,” a source close to Drake told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY referencing Nicki’s red latex bodysuit. “Drake thinks Nicki is the only rapper that always looks sexy no matter what she wears. He would still hookup with Nicki anytime,” the source added. It looks like that might really be a possibility now!