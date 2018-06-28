Ali Caldwell: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finalist Now Competing On ‘The Four’

Ali Caldwell not only is an amazing former semi-finalist on ‘The Voice’, she’s also set to perform on ‘The Four’! Here’s everything you need to know about her!

1. Ali was born a natural rock star. Born in Woodbridge, New Jersey in 1988, Ali Caldwell was immediately drawn to music as a kid. Eventually, she skipped college to pursue her career by joining the R&B group XHale. They even opened for Boyz II Men on their tour! They also performed with Patti LaBelle as part of her amazing tribute show.

2. She owes part of her success to Tyler Perry, of all people! Apparently, Ali performed frequently at the NYC venue, The Underground. After Tyler saw her perform, he posted on Facebook about her incredible act. “One of my favorite spots in NYC, the Village Underground,” he wrote. “Ron Grant’s open mic night. Listen to this girl. SHE’S AMAZING!!! Her name is Ali Caldwell. So much fun.”

3. In 2014, she went on a huge tour of Russia. Spanning over 40 performances, the tour was a huge success. But that’s not the only accolade from 2014. She also lent her voice for the supporting vocals for Christina Aguilera‘s concert at the Mawazine festival in Morocco. But her list of incredible accolades doesn’t stop there!

4. She’s a huge performer in Europe. She has headlined in five of her own tours with venues that had capacities that totaled over 8,000 people.

5. She’s performing on The Four! Not only did she finish her amazing run on The Voice as a semi-finalist, she is all set to go head-to-head against Whitney Reign. On January 12, 2018, Ali released her first since single since her time on The Voice called “To Be Loved” On top of that, she will soon drop her debut studio album called “88”.