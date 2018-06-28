Sam Smith Breaks Down In Concert Amid Break Up Rumors: I’m ‘Going Through Some Sh*t’

Sam Smith got real with his audience during his Brooklyn concert, telling them he’s ‘going through some sh*t.’ Was he referencing his reported breakup with Brandon Flynn?

Sam Smith is “going through some sh*t” right now amid rumors that he split with boyfriend Brandon Flynn recently. While Sam showed no signs that anything was amiss during the first half of his Thrill of It All tour stop at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, halfway through his set something changed. The “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer paused to have a talk with his adoring audience. Sam didn’t mention a breakup with the 13 Reasons Why star, it’s clear that he was singing the blues.

“I know that everyone in this room right now is going through some sh*t,” he said, according to audience members who spoke to E! News. “I know I’m going through some sh*t. And tonight I want all of us to just leave all of our worries and all of our heartache aside and let’s have some fun. Let’s sing as loud as we can.” Wow, whatever Sam’s going through right now, it seems heavy. Again, he never mentioned a breakup with Brandon, but there was another interesting tidbit from the show that could point to the devastating news being true.

You see, later in the night he said he would be performing a song that he hadn’t done during his previous tour stops: “One Day At A Time”. The number is about his friends in London who helped him through heartbreak during a previous breakup. While this song was written long before he even met Brandon, it seems a little suspect that he suddenly added it to the setlist after never performing it on this tour. Inspired by Brandon? We hope it’s just a coincidence, because it would be so sad if they truly broke up!