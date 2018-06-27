Sam Smith Splits From ’13 Reasons Why’ Star Brandon Flynn After 9 Months Of Dating

Sam Smith is reportedly ‘devastated’ after breaking up with his boyfriend of nine months, ’13 Reasons Why’ star Brandon Flynn. Get all the details on their heartbreaking split, here!

Another Hollywood couple bites the dust, according to a new report by The Sun. The new outlet claims Sam Smith and his boyfriend, Brandon Flynn, called it quits last week after nine months of dating. Apparently the split was understood to be mutual, but that doesn’t mean the breakup was any less heartbreaking. “Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance. They really fell for each other. But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven’t worked out,” a source told The Sun. Sam, who has allegedly deleted pictures of him and the 13 Reasons Why star from his social media pages, is said to be “devastated”. Brandon, 24, was “the most significant” romance the 26-year-old singer has ever had.

“Sam is obviously devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever had. Thankfully he is on tour across the US at the moment which has been a welcome distraction,” the source explained. The sad news comes after the singer was spotted enjoying a night out with friends at Massachusetts club Candibar on Sunday, June 24, with a small group of friends. An eyewitness said, “I don’t believe he was drinking. I don’t think people recognized him. I would have thought people would swarm him, but it didn’t happen. The people he was with were trying to prevent people from taking photos/videos.” Meanwhile, Brandon was in NYC celebrating Gay Pride with his 13 Reasons Why co-stars Tommy Dorfman and Kate Walsh.

While neither party has confirmed the split — HollywoodLife reached out to both Sam and Brandon’s reps, but have not yet received a response — we did notice that they both stopped ‘liking’ and commenting on each other’s Instagram pages on June 19… around the time this reported breakup occurred.