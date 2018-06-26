Taylor Nolan & Derek Peth: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Break Up 9 Months After Engagement

Oh no! Just as the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ cast was announced, last season’s engaged couple, Taylor Nolan & Derek Peth, have announced they are over!

No crying in Paradise! Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth have ended their engagement only nine months after getting engaged on the after show in Sept. 2017. In a joint statement to E! News, the Bachelor in Paradise stars revealed they mutually agreed to break up after months of speculation around their relationship. “It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” they said. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

When Derek got down on one knee in front of Chris Harrison and the rest of the world during the BiP aftershow, he moved pretty much everyone to tears with his declaration of love. “You have such a big heart and you are absolutely stunningly beautiful,” he said on one knee. “Taylor, I love you. I choose to love you in this minute, this hour, this day, and every day from here on out. Will you marry me?” There wasn’t a dry eye! Of course, every couple does have their issues, and it appears that one of Derek and Taylor’s was long distance. Derek relocated to New York City in December, while Taylor stayed back in Seattle.

In May, Derek and Taylor ventured to South Jersey to meet members of her family, and the former Bachelor contestant shared on her Instagram the milestone moment. “He was just him and I was just me. It’s one of my favorite trips we’ve had because everyone loved him and it just fit. Long distance is difficult but thinking about good quality experiences like this makes it a bit easier. See ya soon (ish) boooo.” So sad they weren’t able to work through it. This announcement comes just moments after the new cast of Bachelor In Paradise was announced, and neither Taylor nor Derek are set to be on the summer series. But, maybe one will return to the beach for another shot at love!