Sarah Hyland Goes Off On ‘Pervs’ Criticizing Ariel Winter: Go ‘Back To Your Blowup Dolls’

Sarah Hyland may not be Ariel Winter’s big sis IRL, but she sure acts like it! Jumping to her costar’s defense, Sarah called out the ‘creeps’ who inappropriately comment on Ariel’s Instagram pics — and her clap-back was savage!

Sarah Hyland, 27, is coming for the “pervs!” Disgusted by what she saw in her Modern Family costar, Ariel Winter‘s, 20, Instagram comments, the actress addressed the situation herself, calling out the commenters and putting them in their place in a pretty epic way. It all started when Ariel posted a gorgeous makeup-free shot of herself filling up her car’s tank at a gas station. “Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself,” the star captioned the pic.

While some commenters gushed over the photo, pointing out how “naturally beautiful” Ariel is, others focused on her “braless” look, even making note of her nipples. Sarah couldn’t just sit back and watch the nonsense go down, so she chimed in and addressed the creeps out right. “To all the pervs commenting on this post?” she wrote. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!” Can we get a slow clap please?

Meanwhile, Ariel herself clapped back at one commenter in particular who wrote, “when you were perfect.” Looks like the joke was on them though, because Ariel responded, “This got taken of me two days ago.” One fan who applauded Ariel’s no-filter pic, wrote, “That is a natural picture, you look amazing. Keep posting positive pics. A lot of girls and young women look up to you and I think you are a good role model.”

Sarah ended up taking a page of our Ariel’s book by posting her own inspired pic on Instagram. “Pulling an @arielwinter: Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself,” she captioned a photo of herself in a gray sweatshirt with the hood up walking through NYC. Getting real with her fans over social media isn’t new for Sarah though, as just days ago she shared a shocking photo of her swollen face and revealed that she had been hospitalized.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” she wrote alongside the pic on June 22. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.” Sarah suffers from various medical conditions, and underwent a life-saving kidney transplant in 2012.