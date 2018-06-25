Sarah Hyland Gets Swollen Face Smoothed Out By Nurse After Hospitalization

Sarah Hyland is not only back home following her hospitalization, her swollen face has returned to normal! Read about the nurse who helped ‘smooth out’ her face here!

Sarah Hyland‘s face is no longer swollen and she’s showing some serious appreciation for the nurse who helped her through the whole ordeal, Nurse Jamie. Posting a picture of her face getting smoothed out by Nurse Jamie’s UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller, Sarah also wrote, “Thank you iv antibiotics for saving my life. But thank you @nursejamiela for Saving my swollen beat ass face after all that fluid retention.” Check out the pic of her getting her face rolled out and another new picture of her back-to-normal face below!

While it’s still unclear exactly why Sarah had gone to the hospital on Jun. 18 following her face becoming swollen, we’re just glad she’s officially back home. “Sarah is feeling so much better now after spending time in the hospital, and she’s so happy to be home again,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Thankfully, Sarah went to the hospital before things got too serious, but she could have ended up in a really bad place if she hadn’t undergone treatment when she did,” our source went on to ay. “Sarah’s doctors gave her a really stern talking to, and reminded her that it’s essential she always puts her health first, before everything else, including work.”

Considering the fact that Sarah’s condition was apparently life-threatening based on what she wrote in her Instagram Story, her friend Selena Gomez was extremely worried for her. “Selena feels heartbroken over Sarah’s health struggles. Selena knows exactly what it feels like when your body starts failing and how sad and scary that can feel, she can relate,” a source close Selena told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We’ll keep you posted with any new pictures Sarah shares with her followers. In the meantime, we hope she’s resting and recuperating following her visit to the hospital.