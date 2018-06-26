Kirk Frost Surprisingly Posts 1st Pic Of Son Kannon, His Love Child With Jasmine Washington

Now that ‘Love & Hip Hop’s Kirk Frost has finally acknowledged his love child with Jasmine Washington, we’ve got the sweet first pic of him holding little Kannon.

It was a storyline that gripped Love & Hop Hop: Atlanta season 6, as Kirk Frost , 49., and wife Rasheeda fought over whether or not he fathered a child out of wedlock with alleged ex mistress Jasmine Washington. We’re in a whole new season now and a paternity test already confirmed he’s the daddy of 18-month-old Kannon. On the June 25 episode he acknowledged his son after his 23-year-old daughter Kelsie Frost confronted her dad and said she paid a visit to meet her baby brother. “Kannon is adorable,” she told Kirk, who boasted, “All my kids look good.” Now he’s made his little one Instagram official in a pic holding the toddler while beaming at his boy. He captioned the pic “thankful” and that’s what fans are also feeling now that he’s finally manned up about Kannon.

“I guess I should have realized that one day my kids would want to meet their brother. And honestly having Kelsie as a go-between makes things smoother,” he revealed in a confessional during the episode. Kelsie chastised him for not being there for Kannon, telling her dad “He’s growing every day. If you are going to be in his life don’t half ass it because you’re going to miss moments and you’re going to regret it.” She then revealed “I think it’s time for you to see him” and out came Kannon on top of some playground equipment.

The photo Kirk posted was from his reunion with Kannon during the show, as he’s wearing the same white, green and red tracksuit as he did during filming. Rasheeda has even opened up to the idea of her kids with Kirk finally meeting their little half-brother. During the same episode, she agreed that Karter, 4, and Ky, 17, should get to know their sibling, even though she still wants nothing to do with Jasmine.

Fans reacted with joy that Kirk posted a photo alongside his son at long last, adding in the Instagram comments “I cried watching last night,” and another added “Your daughter is the real MVP much respect to her…” for making the reunion happen. Another wrote, “He so handsome and shoutout for to your daughter doing what was right I salute her.” Yep, Kelsie is the real hero here for getting her dad to bond with Kannon once and for all.