Rasheeda Feels Kirk Frost’s Baby With Jasmine Washington Is ‘Ultimate Betrayal’

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Rasheeda feels devastated that a DNA test finally confirmed that hubby Kirk Frost got stripper Jasmine Washington pregnant and it’s causing her to seriously rethink their marriage. Get the EXCLUSIVE details.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and rapper, Rasheeda, 35, is trying to come to terms with the fact that her estranged husband, Kirk Frost, 48, got stripper Jasmine Washington, 28, pregnant after waiting for the DNA results which recently confirmed the news. Kirk had a fling with Jasmine during a difficult time in his marriage with Rasheeda and now it’s been proven that Jasmine’s son, Kannon, is indeed Kirk’s son. Although Rasheeda and Kirk are currently separated, the news has bothered her to the point that she’s seriously considering leaving Kirk’s life for good. “Even though Rasheeda knew in her gut all along, having the truth confirmed by the DNA tests still leaves her feeling rocked knowing Jasmine had Kirk’s baby,” a source close to Kirk EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “Rasheeda is furious that she has been lied to, cheated on and that Kirk has put her through the ultimate betrayal, having a baby with another woman in front of the whole world. Now that everyone knows the truth about Jasmine and Kirk, Rasheeda is besides herself with anger. She is disappointed and strongly considering leaving Kirk but because they have kids together, she doesn’t know what to do next.”

Ky, 17, and Karter, 4, so they're linked by a family unit, which makes it hard to deal with issues such as this. It may take a while for Rasheeda to trust in Kirk again and we can understand that! Rasheeda and Kirk's rough marital troubles have definitely made major headlines after being a part of the latest season of L&HH and although they are technically not together anymore, it's not surprising that Rasheeda feels the way she does. The former couple have two sons together, Ky, 17, and Karter, 4, so they're linked by a family unit, which makes it hard to deal with issues such as this. It may take a while for Rasheeda to trust in Kirk again and we can understand that!

Rasheeda and Kirk have been married since 1999 and in addition to being her husband, Kirk has worked as Rasheeda’s career manager. Their ups and downs have been showcased on their VH1 reality show for a while now and although we don’t know what’s going to happen with their marriage in the future, we’ll be following every step of the way. We continue to wish them both happiness in whatever they decide!