Jason Tartick: 5 Things To Know About Hottie Competing For Becca’s Heart On ‘The Bachelorette’

There are 12 guys left vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette,’ including Jason Tartick. Here’s everything to know about the hunky suitor!

1. He’s well-educated! Years before Jason Tartick, 29, graced our televisions as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, he was racking up quite an educational background! Jason graduated from Williamsville East High School in Buffalo, New York in 2006. He went on to attend the State University of New York College at Geneseo, where he received his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration in 2010. From there, Jason attended The Simon Business School at the University of Rochester. He got his MBA in Accounting and Finance in 2016.

2. He has a very successful career! Jason began working for Key Bank after he completed his college undergraduate studies, according to his LinkedIn page. He currently lives in Seattle, Washington and serves as the bank’s Senior Middle Market Banker. He has worked in four different districts for Key Bank, and has had seven promotions within the company. It’s safe to say that Jason will be able to support Becca financially if he’s her lucky pick!

3. He’s athletic. In high school, Jason played on his school’s varsity hockey and soccer teams. He was captain of both programs from 2003-2006, and led his hockey team to the state championship in 2004. He also played Division III soccer at Geneseo, where he also served as captain. Jason is also a huge Buffalo Bills fan.

4. He loves Disney movies! In his bio for The Bachelorette, Jason admitted that he loves singing songs from Disney movies — clearly, he’s not afraid to get in touch with the goofy side of himself!

5. Becca almost completely forgot who he was! During an early episode of The Bachelorette, Becca completely forgot Jason’s name while she was introducing him to her friends. Luckily, he took it well. “You said it to the right guy,” he assured her. “I have thick skin.” Awww!