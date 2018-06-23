Selena Gomez Vs. Hailey Baldwin: Who Takes The Hotter PDA Pics With Justin Bieber?

When Justin Bieber is with a girl, he’s not shy about showing off his love — just ask Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin! Check out justin’s hottest PDA pics with both ladies here!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are back together, and they’ve been flaunting their romance all over…from Miami to New York to Los Angeles. The Biebs was even seen lifting Hailey up with her legs straddling him outside a studio in L.A. earlier this week! Of course, it’s no surprise to see this public display of affection when it comes to Justin. It was just a few months ago that he was constantly PDAing with Selena Gomez, too! This isn’t the first time he’s been linked to either lady, so there’s been plenty of sexy PDA pics of both couples through the years.

When Justin and Hailey were last together at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016, they were super public about the short-lived romance on social media. They even shared one photo where they were indulged in a super steamy makeout session! Plus, there were plenty of snuggly selfies and shots of them cuddling up to one another. Meanwhile, Selena and Justin have dated on and off for years now, and have been caught PDAing in paparazzi photos and their own personal shots.

From sweet kisses on the cheek to adorable pics with their arms wrapped around each other, Selena and Justin sure to know how to show their affection for one another. All of these shots and more are in the gallery above — click through to check out Justin’s PDA pics with BOTH Selena and Hailey!

Cast your vote in the poll above for who you think takes the sexiest PDA pics with the Biebs! We’ll be waiting to see where he and Hailey pop up next!