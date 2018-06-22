Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama Is Furious He Posted Pics Of Prince — Why She’s Blaming Khloe

Proud dad Tristan Thompson showed off a rare son Prince and daughter True together. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how its upset the boy’s mom Jordan Craig.

Tristan Thompson‘s two children by different mamas got to hang out together and he shared the precious moment in an several Instagram photos on June 22. Khloe Kardashian, 33, seems fine with showing of IG pics of infant daughter True Thompson. But Jordan Craig — the mother of his son 17-month-old Prince Oliver — keeps her toddler out of the public eye. The model is upset that Tristan shared a pic of their son with his nearly 3 million followers. “Jordy is taking the high road and is not going to throw shade on Tristan publicly but she’s super pissed about this. She feels like he used their son for a publicity stunt and she’s convinced Khloe is to blame,” a friend of Jordan’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Jordy’s happy Tristan’s promised to spend more time with Prince but she’s not so happy about Khloe being a part of her son’s life, that’s still a very hard pill to swallow,” the insider adds. Jordan was already pregnant with former longtime BF Tristan’s baby when he started dating Khloe in Sept. of 2016. No wonder she’s a little resentful of the reality star. He spends nearly all of his time away from basketball focused on Khloe and that’s got to hurt.

Since Tristan rarely posts anything personal on his Instagram — mainly keeping it about his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers — some of his fans seemed to think the motive of the photo was a little shady. “I’m sure Khloe made him take this photo,” one user wrote while another commented “This is so Kris Jenner’s work.” Another added “SO STAGED” while another user taunted him by writing “Did you ask his mom if you can be posting her son online….remember she’s not that media hungry type of woman you’re used to.” OUCH!

On the upside, since it’s the first time Tristan showed off little Prince on his social media, fans finally got a look at the tot and were commenting on how adorable the child is. Jordan has never shared a clear photo of their son on her IG. She posted photos while pregnant and included just one pic of him on Mother’s Day this year in his playroom while in his mom’s arms. But it was taken from a distance where fans couldn’t really see his face, insuring Prince’s privacy.