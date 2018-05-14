Tristan Thompson Is Pretty Much An ‘Absent Father’ To 1st Child Prince: Is Ex Jordan Craig Pissed?

Tristan Thompson’s other baby mama Jordan Craig celebrated Mother’s Day with their son Prince. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if she’s pissed that she’s raising their child alone.

While Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a new mom with daughter True, her baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s other baby mama Jordan Craig was celebrating being a mom to their son Prince, 17 months. The model showed off on her Instagram a pic of how she had a play castle built for her regally named son. In it, she never mentioned Tristan and focused solely on how blissfully happy her boy makes her. “Jordan had no agenda when she posted the photo of her son, she posted it because she wanted to and didn’t see why she shouldn’t. As far as Jordan is concerned, the world does not revolve around Khloe Kardashian, and if she wants to post a photo of her son then she will, as she has every right to,” a source close to the 26-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tristan is pretty much an absent father, although he regularly pays his child support, that is something he can’t be faulted for. But when it comes to parenting of his son, it’s pretty much all on Jordan. Of course Jordan wishes Tristan was more present in Prince’s life, but it is what it is. Jordan accepts that it’s all about Tristan and that basically he’s like a big kid, so she really can’t expect too much more from him really,” our insider adds.

People seem to forget that when Tristan and Khloe began dating in Aug. of 2016, his longtime and barely ex girlfriend Jordan was already pregnant with TT’s baby and gave birth to Prince on Dec. 12 of that year. Between Tristan’s busy basketball career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his high profile relationship with the reality star, that’s meant that his son has had precious little time with his daddy.

Tristan even admitted that he feels a closer bond to daughter True with Khloe than he does with Prince. “I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… with a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey man, you’ll be all right man. Stop crying,’” he said in Allie Clifton‘s Road Trippin’ podcast on May 8. “But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be okay. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.” Ouch! Poor Prince.