Ashley Graham Looks Unrecognizable After Wild New Makeover For ‘Undercover Boss’ — See Pic

Ashley Graham, is that you?! Hollywood’s favorite plus size model has undergone a MAJOR transformation. Wait until you see this pic!

Ashley Graham, 30, is known for slaying the red carpet, however, we were NOT prepared for the look she served on the June 22 episode of Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition. The Sports Illustrated model made a complete transformation, which allowed her to be unrecognizable at an open casting call. For the episode, Ashley pretended to be a model named Morgan with red hair, bangs, and cheek piercings. The costume worked so well, Ashley, well Morgan, was turned away from the casting, which is sad when you think about. So, how did she achieve this look to begin with?!

Shelby Michael Patton, Undercover Boss‘ head makeup artist first had to slather Ashley’s face with three layers of silicone rubber for more than an hour to create a mold, according to The New York Post. Then each day of filming, Shelby and her team spent hours making a new nose, forehead, and cheeks. Plus, they also made Ashley a custom wig with real human hair. “We really want to make everyone look like realistic human beings you’d see walking down the street– nothing too over-the-top or over-caricatured,” Shelby told the outlet. Well, mission accomplished because Ashley was a brand new woman!

Ashley shared the whole process on her Instagram story, and also posted a shot of herself taking off the face. “Morgan Williams, over and out! If you want to laugh and cry at the same time, make sure to check it out on CBS!” Ashley captioned the photo. Not only was Ashley’s Undercover Boss appearance funny, it was also moving.

“I cried… like ugly cried… Amazing. I do hope the guy from the agency that wouldn’t measure you two sees this episode and it makes a difference for future aspiring models that attend his casting,” one fan said after the episode in reference to how badly Ashley was treated while incognito.