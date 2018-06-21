XXXTentacion’s Death Turns Into A Sick Viral Challenge As Fans Recreate His Lifeless Body Pose

So much for having respect for the dead. Supposedly, ‘fans’ have begun the ‘XXXTentacion Challenge,’ where they mimick the slain rapper’s lifeless body inside of a car!

Shortly after XXXTentacion was fatally shot inside his car on June 18, the “XXXTentacion Challenge” surfaced on Twitter, according to The Blast. This quasi-viral trend mocked XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Onfroy) as people supposed mimicked Jahseh’s lifeless body, slumped in the driver’s seat of a car. Actually, judging by a quick look on Twitter, it seems there are more people condemning the challenge than those participating.

“this #XXXTENTACIONChallenge rlly don’t wan me to have kids anymore like wtf is wrong wit this world?” on user tweeted. “Disrespectful smh i spit on ya grave the day you die for making fun of the lil homie smh fuck wrong with people.” “this is so sick why are y’all doing this if someone u loved made a challenge y’all wouldn’t be happy take this stuff away doing this for some nutty clout ita not funny!!” “Yall petty asf . Show some respect for him yeah he did shitty things in the past but damn he died thats just disrespectful to him and his family and friends hell even fans.”

“Anyone that participates in this “#XXXTENTACIONChallenge” is not right in the head. Point blank period.” Well, it seems that the immediate blowback worked, as Twitter users will be hard pressed to find any pictures of anyone going through with the viral game. Those who did “participate,” it seemed that they were actually mocking the mocker.

Patrick Star does the "XXTentacion Challenge" pic.twitter.com/UL3oS2VMtB — BeingWokeTV (@being_woke) June 21, 2018

XXXTentacion was killed after leaving RIVA Motor Sports in Florida. The rapper was sitting behind the driver’s seat of his black BMW when two armed suspects approached him, with one opening fire. XXX took a bullet to the neck, a shot that would prove fatal. The Broward County Sheriff’s department arrested a suspect in the shooting on June 20, a 22-year-old named Dedrick D. Williams. The suspect was booked on charges of first-degree murder, as well as a probation violation for a prior grand theft auto charge. He was reportedly being held without bail.