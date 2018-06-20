XXXTentacion Was Turning His Life Around Before Tragic Death His Lawyer Says

The horrific murder of Miami rapper XXXTentacion is all the more devastating as he was turning over a new leaf at the time of his death and putting his troubled past behind him. “The sadness of this, he was only 20 years old, he has this incredible talent. When I took over his case in December, the case was a shambles, and from December to January, I watched this kid turn around every problem he had, and the courts and judges were behind him too. They took off his ankle monitor and allowed him to travel internationally,” XXX’s attorney J. David Bogenschutz tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

X — real name Jahseh Onfroy — was hit with seven felony charges in Dec. of 2017 including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering stemming from an alleged brutal beating of then-girlfriend Geneva Ayala in 2016. Her injuries were so bad she required extensive facial surgeries. But David assures us that Jah was a changed man.=

“He accepted his mistakes and was making changes. He realized that what he had done wrong and began to take ownership of his problems and the courts recognized that and rewarded him for his good behavior and to have it all that progress snatched away is what is truly tragic, he continues.

>”I have never seen anything like this, incredibly tragic, it is mind boggling. There is no question in my mind that he was turning his life around which was recognized by a judge in Dade County too. He was getting more freedom and more privileges because how well he was doing. He really was a pleasure to be around. I enjoyed this kid and this was is such a disaster,” David adds.

Jah was sitting in his BMW outside RIVA motor sports on June 18 when two armed men approached him and one opened fire, killing the rapper. The Broward County Sheriff’s Department believes this was an apparent armed robbery as the suspects took off with Jah’s Louis Vuitton bag. He had so much potential in the rap world as his latest album ? dropped March 16, 2018 and it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 list. The lead single “Sad!” made it all the way to the Billboard top ten, peaking at number seven. He had so much talent that he had yet to share with the world.

Sadly he seemed to predict his own early death in an Instagram live session just two hours before he was shot. His message was all about uplifting youth to live positive lives. “Worst things come to thing comes to worst, I die a tragic death or some sh*t and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message, were able to make something of themselves and were able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life,” he said.