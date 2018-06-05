Kourtney Kardashian Twerks In Skintight Dress After Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Reunite

Get it, Kourtney! Just after Scott Disick and Sofia Richie publicly reunited, following their reported split, Kourtney Kardashian showed off her sexy twerking skills. Coincidence?

While Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were busy trying to prove to the world that their love never died, Kourtney Kardashian was busy partying with Kendall Jenner after the CFDA Awards in NYC on June 4. And we think it’s no coincidence that just hours after Scott and Sofia were pictured together again for the first time since their reported split this past weekend, Kourtney decided to show the world just how good she is at twerking. In a video, which Kendall shared in her Instagram stories on June 5 (and you can see below), Kourtney shakes her butt to the beat of the music. Kendall captioned the video with the following message: “@kourtneykardash with the cheeks” and we’re so here for it!

Earlier in the night, a braless Kourtney looked radiant in sparkly pantsuit, as she showed her support for sister Kim at the CFDA Awards. Kim was honored with the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s first Influencer Award, so Kourtney and Kendall tagged along to show Kim how proud they are of her. Isn’t that sweet? Following the awards show, which only broadcasted to the world via a Facebook Live video, Kourtney and Kendall partied the night away. Kendall was seen kissing Bella and Gigi Hadid’s brother, Anwar, 18, while Kourtney… well, based on the video, you can pretty much guess what she was doing. These girls are wild, aren’t they?

How do you feel about Kourtney’s twerking skills? Do you think it’s just a coincidence that she flaunted her assets in Kendall’s video just hours after Scott and Sofia reunited, following their alleged split? We’ll let those questions sink in for you.