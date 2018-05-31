Rihanna & More Stars Rooting For the Cavs In The NBA Finals

The 2018 NBA Finals kick off on May 31 with the Cavaliers and the Warriors facing off for the fourth years straight! Check out Rihanna and all of the celebs who will be rooting for this year’s underdogs, LeBron James and the Cavaliers!

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals begins on May 31, with a matchup we know all too well. The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will come face-to-face for their fourth straight NBA Finals matchup inside Oracle Arena in Oakland at 9 PM tonight. And, you can bet Hollywood’s A-List Cavs fans will be ready to cheer on LeBron James, 33, and the rest of the “supporting cast.” Check out Rihanna, 30, Usher, 39, and more stars who will be tuning into Game 1 to support this year’s Finals underdogs!

While RiRi doesn’t have a set team, one thing is for sure, the singer is a big LeBron fan. She’s been spotted courtside many times in the past, seemingly taunting opposing teams the King has played, as seen in hysterical fan videos. When the Cavs pulled off a Game 7 victory on May 27 (87-79), taking the Eastern Conference Finals win, RiRi screamed her head off in joy! So, it’s pretty safe to say we’ll see the singer either courtside during this seven game series, or glued to her TV watching the King continue to stun dedicated fans, like herself.

Then there’s Usher. Did you know he’s part owner of the Cavs? — That’s one of the reasons he’s always seen cheering on Cleveland. Not to mention, the singer is pals with LeBron James. Other Cavs fans you can most likely expect to see are Monica Potter, 46, Machine Gun Kelly, 28, Drew Carey, 60, as they’ve been spotted supported Cleveland in the past.

Although stars like Drake, 31, and Kevin Hart, 38, aren’t Cavs fans (Drake loves his native Raptors and Hart loves his native Sixers), they are very good friends with King James. So, don’t be surprised if you see them hoping on the Cavs train for this year’s finals! To look the part yourself, check out Mitchell & Ness — they have a ton of cool jackets, jerseys and hats so you can show your loyalty!

An unexpected apparent Cavs fan emerged on the day of Game 1 — Los Angeles Lakers star, Isaiah Thomas, 29. He posted this throwback of his short stint on the Cavs this past season before being traded to the Lakers. “Let’s get it,” he captioned the photo of him alongside LeBron and J.R. Smith, 32. Thomas is good friends with both players, as well as other members on the team. And, this obvious joke of a post clearly signifies that there was no bad blood with the trade.