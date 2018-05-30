Blake Griffin ‘Heartbroken’ Over Rumors Of Kendall Jenner’s New Romance: Will He Fight To Get Her Back?

Oh no! Blake Griffin is having some trouble processing the new rumors that Kendall Jenner has moved on to another NBA star!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is all about those NBA cuties, and she has a new one in her back pocket! After rumors started that the leggy Jenner was hooking up with 76er Ben Simmons, her ex, Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin, was reportedly heartbroken! “The trade to Detroit has really messed with Blake’s love game. Though Blake likes being on the team it really ruined his relationship with Kendall and now that she is rumored to be with fellow NBA star Ben Simmons it has made him think that it should still be him that is with her,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “He is a little heart broken because he left his baby mama for Kendall and now he doesn’t have either of them in his life.”

Still, Ben, 21, is all the way on the east coast and that didn’t stop him from connecting with Kendall, so it almost seems like Blake is holding himself back! Well, the source added that Blake feels he doesn’t have an option other than to get over it. “He knows he lost her so he knows he has to move on and he will get over it but he is still in the grieving stages of the relationship being over,” the source continued. Boo-hoo. The exes also avoided each other at Coachella just weeks ago, so it was time for her to rebound from that break-up!

Ben and Kendall were first spotted together on a date at the Beverly Hills Hotel this week, and Page Six reported the duo have been casually seeing each other “for a few weeks.” The added that Kendall and Ben went clubbing in NYC and were “smiling the night away with their friends.” As long as Ben doesn’t have Tristan Thompson-tendencies, we approve of this new couple!