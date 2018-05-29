Blake Painter: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Deadliest Catch’ Star Found Dead

So sad. ‘The Deadliest Catch’ star Blake Painter was found dead on May 26. Here’s what you need to know about the late fisherman.

The Deadliest Catch‘s Blake Painter was found dead in his Oregon home on May 26 at the age of 38. According to TMZ, the fisherman was found by a friend after being dead for a few days. While foul play is not expected, prescription pills were found at the scene and Painter has a history with drugs. Here’s everything you need to know about The Deadliest Catch star.

1. Blake Painter captained his own vessel on The Deadliest Catch.

Despite his young age, Painter was a successful and respected captain. He is best known for his time on the show during the second and third seasons, in which he was the captain of the F/V Maverick. He voluntarily quit the show after the third season.

2. Painter was criticized for having a weakness for women and “having a girl in every port.”

According to the Deadliest Catch wiki page, Painter was a womanizer, claiming he “sleeps around” and “has to have a girl in every port.”

3. Painter has a lengthy criminal record, filled with multiple arrests.

In January 2001, Painter was rrested for gun possession, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. He was also arrested multiple times for unlawful fishing and traffic violations. In July 2013, Painter was arrested for a DUI and in March 2015, he was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Most recently, in January 2018, Painter was arrested for heroin position and a DUI. He was pulled over by officers in Oregon, who reported he was smoking heroine while at the wheel.

4. Painter fished for cod, halibut and black cod.

Painter took over as captain in 2006 for the 2006 Red King Crab season, but also caught a range of fish. His most memorable quotes from The Deadliest Catch are, “There’s no crying in crab fishing,” and, “It’s a crab boat. It’s not a democracy. There’s one guy in charge and now I’m that guy.”

5. Painter was in a life-threatening car accident in 2016.

Blake Painter wrecked his pickup truck three years ago after slamming it into a tree while towing a boat in the Astoria, Oregon area. The Emergency Responders used the Jaws Of Life to remove him from the destroyed truck before he was airlifted to the nearby hospital.

We were so sad to hear of Blake Painter’s passing and offer his family and friends our condolences.