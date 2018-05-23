Thomas Ravenel: 5 Things To Know About ‘Southern Charm’ Star Accused Of Sexual Assault

A pair of women has come forth to accuse Thomas Ravenel of sexual assault and rape. As the police look into this alleged incident, get all the info on this problematic ‘Southern Charm’ star.

1. He’s being investigated for allegedly raping a woman. In less than two weeks, two women have come forth to accuse, Thomas Ravenel, 55, of committing some atrocious acts. Ashley Perkins, 29, claims the Southern Charm star sexually assaulted her mother, Debbie, after he took her out on a Tinder date in October 2015. Ashley says he allegedly “pulled his penis out and shoved it in her face,” an accusation Thomas vehemently denied. Shortly afterward, Dawn Ledwell, 43, better known as “Nanny Dawn” on Sothern Charm, claimed her former boss “ripped” her clothes and allegedly raped her while his baby daughter, Kensington, slept in the next room The Charleston Police Department says the investigation into this second accusation is “ongoing.”

2. He’s a son of a Congressman. As the son of Arthur Ravenel Jr., a former South Carolina state senator who served in the U.S. House of Representatives, Thomas grew up around politics. So, when he ran for the U.S. Senate in 2004 after Fritz Hollings retired, he was simply going into the family business. Thomas came in third in the primary. Fun fact – Thomas was fined $19,500 by the Federal Election Commission for improperly filling out reports for the campaign, according to People.

3. Thomas successfully won an election in 2006… Though he failed to secure the Republican party’s nomination for the open Senate seat – which would ultimately go to Jim DeMint – Thomas didn’t give up his political aspirations. Instead of taking no for an answer, he ran again in 2006, and successfully unseated incumbent Grady Patterson to become South Carolina Treasurer.

4. …but had to resign after pleading guilty to federal drug charges. Five months later, Thomas was out of a job. In June 2007, Thomas was indicted by a federal grand jury, on charges that claimed Thomas purchased “less than 500 grams of cocaine” in 2005, allegedly with intent to distribute. South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford suspended Thomas, who would eventually resign from the post. He pled guilty to the charges and in March 2008, he was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

5. He has two kids with his Southern Charm co-star. Thomas and Kathryn Dennis, 26, have two children together – daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2. They’ve dated on and off for the first four seasons of the series. Despite the two having a less-than-wonderful-relationship, she is not passing judgment on Thomas – yet. “Well, I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything. Right now my kids are my main focus,” she told Andy Cohen during the May 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live, according to Us Weekly.