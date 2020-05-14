Cameran Eubanks Fires Back At ‘Insidious Rumors’ She Left ‘Southern Charm’ Over Husband Cheating

‘Southern Charm’ star, Cameran Eubanks, took to Instagram to shut down false allegations that her husband was unfaithful. Plus, she opened up about leaving the show for the first time.

Cameran Eubanks has finally addressed why she will not be returning to Southern Charm next season — and it has NOTHING to do with her marriage to Jason Wimberly. After unverified Internet allegations claimed that Jason had been carrying on a two-and-a-half-year affair behind Cameran’s back, she took to Instagram to defend him on May 13. “What upsets me most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this,” she wrote. “It disgusts me. He always supported me filming the show, even though he wanted no part in the spotlight.”

In her message, she also lamented over the need for “drama” on reality television, and explained that the unnecessary drama is why she wants out of reality television for good. “Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created,” she continued. “Make of that what you will and consider the source. My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and false rumors about my marriage. Please disregard any fabricated rumor.”

She claimed that the rumors about Jason’s non-existent infidelity were just a “ploy for ratings,” and said that she’s confident that she made the “right move” to leave the show before fake drama took over. “My gut has never failed me,” she said. “To all of the genuine and kind fans, cast and crew that I have worked with through the years and had the pleasure of knowing…thank you.”

Cameran was just 19 years old when she got her start on reality television on The Real World: San Diego in 2004. She became a main cast member on season one of Southern Charm, which premiered in March 2014, and remained as one of the leads of the show until the sixth season in 2019. A premiere date for season seventh season has yet to be confirmed.