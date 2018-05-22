Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Enjoying Hot Baby-Making Sex After Getting Married

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been embracing their new married life and intimately showing their love for each other by trying to have a baby right away through amazingly passionate moments! Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, may have just gotten married on May 19 but they’re already ready to start a family and have been trying with some pretty intense passion in the bedroom since their big day! “Harry asked Meghan to ‘take out the goalie,’ a cheeky football joke about going off her birth control and removing any protection they have from her getting pregnant,” a royal insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “They actually stopped using protection over a month ago, although they abstained from sex in the weeks leading up to the wedding. So on their wedding night the baby-making sex really got started. They are both excited about having children as soon as possible. Their connection and the love making has only gotten better now that they are married.” Woah! It sounds like these two are really enjoying their new roles as husband and wife!

The desire to have a family right away is not too surprising considering how in love Meghan and Harry are and even though it’s a huge change of lifestyle for Meghan, she’s loving it and feels closer to her new hubby than ever before! “Meghan has never felt more in love or closer to Harry since he made her his wife,” the insider continued. “She is overwhelmed with joy and has never been happier in her entire life. She is fully embracing her life as a royal and while she loves acting, she does not miss her Hollywood lifestyle at all. Harry and his family has fully embraced Meghan as one of their own and her life has become a surreal fairytale since the moment she said I do. She has zero regrets about marrying Harry and is loving her new life with him.” That’s definitely amazing to hear!

Meghan’s happiness surely showed during her first public appearance with Harry since the wedding at a celebration for her father-in-law, Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday on May 22. The newlywed was all smiles even laughed with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, while standing alongside each other during the appearance. It’s wonderful to see them all getting on so well and we can’t wait to see what the new royal couple has in store in the future!