Halsey & Big Sean Bring The Heat With Sexy Performance Of ‘Alone’ On ‘Voice’ Finale

When you bring Halsey and Big Sean together, you know there’s going to be some great music going down. The artists united on ‘The Voice’ finale to perform their song ‘Alone.’ Their performance was straight fire!

All the YAS to Halsey and Big Sean’s performance of “Alone” on The Voice season 14 finale. The singer and rapper took to the stage and left us wanting so much more. Halsey and Big Sean are incredible artists separately, but when you put them together, they just blow everyone away. Their musical chemistry onstage during their performance was LEGENDARY! As usual, Halsey’s voice sounded amazing, while Big Sean’s verses were sick. The track is from Halsey’s chart-topping album hopeless fountain kingdom.

Can we talk about Halsey’s super sexy outfit, though?! Like, it wasn’t just hot, it was SCORCHING hot! Halsey posted a sneak peek of her outfit on Instagram ahead of her performance with Big Sean. She revealed she would be wearing sparkling pants that were completely see-through! The singer paired her sparkling sheer pants with a white crop top. Her look sparkled and shined in all the right places.

Halsey’s look on The Voice finale as a far cry from her Billboard Music Awards outfit. The “Colors” singer went for a goth look with a vampy black gown and dark brown hair. Don’t you just love how Halsey is constantly changing up her look? Meanwhile, Big Sean is busy working on new music. He’s posted a number of Instagram photos of himself inside the studio. We can’t wait to see what he’s come up with!