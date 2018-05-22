Dua Lipa Rocks Out To New Single ‘IDGAF’ On ‘The Voice’ Finale

What a night! Various musicians hit the stage during ‘The Voice’ finale, including Dua Lipa, who gave an epic performance of her new song, ‘IDGAF.’

Dua Lipa is one of the most buzzed-about breakout artists of 2018, and she continued to solidify her place in the music industry with a performance on the May 22 finale of The Voice. The British songstress has been blowing up radio airwaves with her hit “One Kiss” all spring, but on this night, it was time to bring some fresh, new music to listeners’ ears! Dua sang her new single, “IDGAF,” and she totally got the crowd going! “IDGAF” was actually released as a single at the beginning of 2018, but it’s just finally starting to get some play in the U.S.

Although a majority of The Voice finale is focused on A-list performances like this one, the biggest moment of the night will be when Carson Daly reveals the winner of season 14 at the very end of the episode. The honor will go to one of four finalists: Brynn Cartelli, from team Kelly Clarkson, Britton Buchanan, from team Alicia Keys, Kyla Jade from team Blake Shelton or Spensha Baker, also from team Blake. Unfortunately, Adam Levine is left with no artists in the finals, although he’s made it clear that he’s pulling for Britton to take it all home.

The finalists performed three times each for one last shot at viewer votes on the May 21 episode. They each sang an original song, a cover song, and a duet with their respective coaches. All the performances were well-received, and it will truly be a nail-biter as we await the big victory announcement!

Next season, Blake, Adam and Kelly are all returning as coaches, along with season 13 coach, Jennifer Hudson, who will take Alicia’s place. So exciting!