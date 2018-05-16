Kim, Kourt & Khloe Kardashian In MILF Competition: Sexy Selfies & More — It’s ‘Cutthroat’

We’re learning that Kim Kardashian and her sisters are pretty competitive when it comes to bikini pics, Instagram likes and basically determining who is the hottest mama in the family! Check out all the EXCLUSIVE details!

All siblings are competitive, right? Well, it turns out, the mothers of the KarJenner clan like to kick it up a notch when it comes to deciding which sis is the hottest MILF in the house! “Kourtney and Kim [Kardashian, 39 and 37, respectively] are very competitive with each other, especially when it comes to who has the hottest mom body,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney thinks she is the best-looking mom while Kim works hard to be the sexiest one in the family.”

Khloe Kardashian, 33, are also feeling the need to be compete now! "From diets to exercise, the pair of moms compare notes, bikini pics and Instagram likes in a fun, lighthearted but also very real rivalry which gets heated at times. Now that Kylie and Khloe are moms too, they are also getting in on the act for the cut throat title of hottest Kardashian MILF." OMG! This sounds intense!

These juicy details follow quickly on the heels of the Khloe posting some cryptic advice to fans. “ You will never ever regret being kind to someone ,” she wrote on Twitter On May 16. “Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.” Amazing advice!

Could these tweets be in reference to her relationship with Tristan Thompson? After all, the NBA player was in hot water when numerous cheating allegations surfaced just as their child True Thompson was being born. However, much of the hostility directed at Tristan has dissipated, largely because Khloe appears to have forgiven him.