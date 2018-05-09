Rihanna Fans Slam Kim Kardashian For Copying RiRi’s Lingerie Line: ‘Of Course’ She’s Doing This

News that Kim Kardashian is creating a lingerie line came days before the launch of Rihanna’s own intimates brand. Twitter is now slamming Kim for copying the singer.

Rihanna has a makeup line, and so does Kim Kardashian. Now, RiRi has a lingerie line, and Kim is… creating one. Coincidence? Fans think not. ICYMI, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently filed documents obtained by TMZ to trademark “Kimono Intimates.” The brand will reportedly consist of bustiers, nightgowns, breast shapers, pasties, leotards and socks, among other things. The news broke while the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker was in the midst of promoting her own lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which will become available on May 11.

Twitter isn’t impressed with Kim’s newest business venture. “Of course Kim Kardashian is announcing a lingerie line,” one user captioned a gif of Rihanna looking annoyed while rolling up the window of her car door. “So Kim K is dropping her lingerie line ? the Kardashian’s wont let nobody else Win! Anyways Rihanna I’ll be supporting,” another reacted. Others even went so far to call out Kim and KKW Beauty – as well as Kylie Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics – for releasing more foundation shades after Fenty Beauty changed the game with its expansive and inclusive line. “@rihanna comes out w/ darker foundation/ makeup line, then @Kardashians / jenners come out w/ the same. #Riri comes out w/ a line of intimate apparel, then (say it w/ us) the kardashian/ jenner clan comes out w/ a similar line,” one fan tweeted.

Of course Kim Kardashian is announcing a lingerie line pic.twitter.com/MnRVT1SKVj — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 7, 2018

@rihanna comes out w/ darker foundation/ makeup line, then @Kardashians/ jenners come out w/ the same. #Riri comes out w/ a line of intimate apparel, then (say it w/ us) the kardashian/ jenner clan comes out w/ a similar line. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FVCEvQ2rEl — MoreMusicMoreMoney (@MoreMusicMoreMo) May 7, 2018

The 30-year-old “Love On The Brain” songstress revealed her intimates line through her social media accounts on April 20. On Instagram, she posted, “Sis said we bout to light this up! U ready for #SAVAGEXFENTY lingerie? Sign up at SAVAGEX.com.” Since then, she’s been consistently giving fans more and more sneak peaks of what’s to come. The collection will be available to buy worldwide on Friday, May 11. There are currently no details as to when Kim’s line will drop.