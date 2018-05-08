Kendall Jenner Caught Pushing Assistant Out Of The Way On Met Gala Carpet & Fans Call Her Out

All eyes were on Kendall Jenner when she arrived to the 2018 Met Gala on May 7…which means that cameras were rolling when she nudged an assistant out of the way to pose for photos. Woops! Watch here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is getting called out on Twitter after the 2018 Met Gala! The supermodel was being filmed when she hit the red carpet on May 7, and people could not help but notice a brief moment when she made sure no one was invading her personal space. In the video, Kendall can be seen gently pushing an assistant out of the way before striking her pose for photographers. Hey, the girl was wearing an ALL white outfit — she had to be extra careful not to let anyone bump into her and risk getting that ensemble dirty!

While many fans defended Kendall and insisted her nudging of the assistant was no big deal, others were not happy with what they saw. “Hey Kendall Jenner, this guy was just doing his job and yet you thought it was ok to push him out of the way so you could take a photo?” one person tweeted. “Get over yourself.” Another person referred to the move as a “diva moment,” and someone else tweeted at Kendall, “really??? U didn’t had to shove that guy just for the spotlight.” YIKES!

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only controversy Kendall was at the center of when it came to Met Gala Twitter. She was also called out for her outfit choice! Kendall looked incredible in her off-the-shoulder white jumpsuit, but many commented that the ensemble was far too plain for such a big event. Plus, others pointed out that the look was super similar to her sister, Kim Kardashian’s, dress at the event in 2017.

Kendall Jenner shows up to the #MetGala in the most bland toilet paper outfit and had the nerve to push one of the handlers out of the way who was just doing his job on the carpet #Rude #ERedCarpet 🙄👎🏽 — Samara ✨ (@MizzSamz) May 8, 2018

Kendall knows how to ignore the haters, though, and proudly posted photos of her look on social media. Plus, she was surrounded by some of her best friends, like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, along with her sisters, Kim and Kylie Jenner, all evening long…so it must’ve been a great night regardless!