Ariana Grande Dyes Hair Platinum Blonde & Ditches Ponytail — See New Makeover

Ariana is back and better than ever with her hot single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ and now she has a new hairstyle as well! See pics below!

Ariana Grande, 24, took a break from social media and the public eye after the horrific Manchester arena bombing in May 2017. But now, she’s back in the public eye with a sexy new single, “No Tears Left To Cry,” and a major makeover! She’s ditched her signature sky-high ponytail and has been trying new styles. First, she debuted a low pony, that sent fans into a tizzy, and on May 5, posted three photos on Instagram with her hair down! There was no ponytail in sight, just a few pieces pulled back, to show off her beautiful face.

Ari rocked silver/white hair in the music video for her new single, and then lavender locks at Coachella in April. Now, she’s got platinum blonde strands with dark roots. Of course, I think this is still a wig, but we love that Ariana is being more adventurous with her hair styles!

🌒 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 5, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

It was recently announced that Ariana will open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards! The show will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 20. The show will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and also feature performances by BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes! We can’t wait to see Ari back on stage and to hear the rest of her new album!